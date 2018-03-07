Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Google partners up with Pentagon for drone AI project


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Google has signed a contract with the Pentagon for designing an algorithm analyzing data from unmanned aerial vehicles, Gizmodo reported citing unnamed sources.

Google has partnered with the United States Department of Defense to help the agency develop artificial intelligence for analyzing drone footage, a move that set off a firestorm among employees of the technology giant when they learned of Google’s involvement.

The Pentagon has reportedly asked Google for help to cope with the volume of drone intel data.

The project concerns a technology called Maven, which is designed to automatically recognize objects.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration