Google partners up with Pentagon for drone AI project

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Google has signed a contract with the Pentagon for designing an algorithm analyzing data from unmanned aerial vehicles, Gizmodo reported citing unnamed sources.

Google has partnered with the United States Department of Defense to help the agency develop artificial intelligence for analyzing drone footage, a move that set off a firestorm among employees of the technology giant when they learned of Google’s involvement.

The Pentagon has reportedly asked Google for help to cope with the volume of drone intel data.

The project concerns a technology called Maven, which is designed to automatically recognize objects.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan