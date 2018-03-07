Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan donate 30 million for literacy initiative


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will donate 30 million dollars to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a literacy initiative aimed at increasing literacy at lower grades, The Boston Globe reported.

The initiative, called Reach Every Reader, is planned for five years.

The universities plan to create a network to enable determining the educational institution where the most serious issues exist.

 

