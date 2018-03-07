Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Trump’s top economic advisor resigns


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Gary Cohn, top economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, announced his decision to resign in the upcoming weeks, Interfax reports.

In a statement Gary Cohn thanked for the opportunity to work at the Trump administration and wished further success to the President.

Trump said on Twitter that he “will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor”.

“Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!”, Trump tweeted.

According to media reports, one of the reasons of Cohn’s resignation is Trump’s plan for hefty steel and aluminum import tariffs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration