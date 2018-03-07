Trump’s top economic advisor resigns

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Gary Cohn, top economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, announced his decision to resign in the upcoming weeks, Interfax reports.

In a statement Gary Cohn thanked for the opportunity to work at the Trump administration and wished further success to the President.

Trump said on Twitter that he “will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor”.

“Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!”, Trump tweeted.

According to media reports, one of the reasons of Cohn’s resignation is Trump’s plan for hefty steel and aluminum import tariffs.

