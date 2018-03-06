Ski resort to be constructed in Armenia’s Lori Province – Investment project estimated at 30 billion AMD

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved the investment project of constructing a ski resort in Lori Province of Armenia. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Davit Lokyan noted that “Ecosign” best international company has been chosen for designing a master plan of the area. Davit Lokyan added that the project will be implemented in Antarashen and Lermontovo communities of Lori Province and the investment will amount to 30 billion AMD.

“The project will foster the diversification of touristic entertainments in Armenia and will raise competitiveness. It will also prolong the touristic season”, the Minister said, adding that over 1500 new jobs will be created.

The resort will also fit for holding international sporting events. It will be capable to host 2000 visitors daily. The area of the ski resort will cover 584 hectares.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan