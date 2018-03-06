EU frozen before hot Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Italian news outlet

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Italian news outlet eastwest.eu has published an article about the “frozen” position of the EU on the hot conflict of Nagorno Karabakh.

ARMENPRESS reports author of the article Valentina Brini writes, “They call it "frozen conflict", but 30 years after the first attempt to detach from Azerbaijan, an exhausting trench warfare continues to kill people in the self-proclaimed republic of the Caucasus. So far Brussels has turned away, but is now getting closer to Armenia and things start moving in Brussels. The self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) is the only one standing up for itself, wrapped in the silence of others, including the European Union. A distant name, a small piece of land between two former Soviet republics, Armenia and Azerbaijan where since 1994 - at the end of a conflict that began in 1988 and claimed the lives of about 30 thousand people - soldiers and civilians have been dying in a trench warfare".

Afterwards, she quotes the positions of EU officials on the conflict. "There is no military solution," EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said in February. "The resumption of high-level dialogue in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva is an important development", she underlined, calling for the parties to "intensify the negotiations and reduce the tension on the line of contact". "We believe that the status quo is unsustainable. We need a political solution, in accordance with international law ", she added.

A sense of historical justice is what the people of Nagorno-Karabakh needs Czech journalist Jaromir Stetina said this during a conference in the European Parliament (28 February), conference organised by the European Friends of Armenia and AGBU Europe.

"Supporting de-mining activities in the region, one of the world's most mined areas, and monitoring the respect of human rights is the least we can do," said military surgeon Eleni Theocharous.

"Direct involvement of Nagorno-Karabakh at the negotiation table with Armenia and Azerbaijan is a way to achieve something," said Frank Engel and Lars Adaktusson.

Ten concrete proposals to overcome paralysis: from a space for exchanges between Azeri and Armenian civil societies, to NGOs meetings in both Yerevan and Baku. And then again, programs on health, education in support of the communities affected by the conflict on both sides of the line of contact, monitoring activities for human rights, impact on the younger generations.

Journalist of Armenian-Bulgarian origin, Tsvetana Paskaleva said: "The people of Nagorno-Karabakh want to be part of this world, I am proud to know them and I know that they are ready to be recognized".

