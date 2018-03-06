Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-03-18

YEREVAN, 6 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 480.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 592.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 8.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 664.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 6.38 drams to 20433.41 drams. Silver price down by 0.08 drams to 254.12 drams. Platinum price down by 4.67 drams to 14958.44 drams.