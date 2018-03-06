Armenia attaches importance to ensuring road safety in region: Yerevan hosts TRACECA session

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia assumed the chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Commission of Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transportation corridor (TRACECA), and on this occasion the 13th session of the Commission is being held in Yerevan from March 5 to 6, reports Armenpress.

Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan said Armenia benefits from being a member of the international organization and a chairing state of a structure that provides technical support and implements investment programs in the field of transport infrastructures.

“Infrastructure programs have already been implemented in Armenia within the frames of the TRACECA”, the minister said, adding that terminals have been built, there are continuous programs depending on the approved programs of the structure.

During the opening of the session of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Vahan Martirosyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the road mutual connection between the region. “From the economic policy run by our country in the recent years it is obvious that the road construction and infrastructure development programs are among the locomotives of our policy. They expand and increase every year”, the minister said.

He said among the major programs aimed at improving the transportation infrastructures is the construction of North-South corridor. “The project currently successfully continues by the support of our partners. In terms of transportation communication we also attach importance to the renovation program of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border road and other programs of vital significance”, the minister noted.

He said among the future priorities is ensuring road safety, digitization of roads and services, as well as modernization of border checkpoints and making them in accordance with contemporary standards.

Armenia is a member of the TRACECA program since 1993.

The Yerevan session is attended by high-ranking officials of nearly 13 countries participating in the TRACECA program, embassies of TRACECA member-states in Armenia, representatives of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission’s permanent secretariat and international organizations, as well as top officials of the European Commission.

During the session the TRACECA master plan and the Intergovernmental Commission’s 2016-2026 action plan for implementation of Europe-Asia-Caucasus international transportation corridor’s development strategy are expected to be approved. A number of other programs will also be approved.

During the session the elections of the secretary general of the Permanent Secretariat will be held, as well as issues relating to financing and holding the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission will be discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan