Argentina ex-president Kirchner to face trial over 1994 bombing case

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. An Argentine court issued an arrest warrant for ex-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday for allegedly covering up Iran's role in a 1994 bombing, local media reported.

Kirchner, who is now a senator, has called the case an absurdity.

The bombing targeted a Buenos Aires Jewish center and killed 85 people.

The case is based on a complaint filed by prosecutor Alberto Nisman in January 2015, four days before he was murdered.

The prosecutor alleged that a 2013 agreement between Argentina and Iran to jointly investigate the bombing was intended to cover up the involvement of the suspects in the attack, including former Iranian President Ali Akbar Rafsanjani and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, in order to promote bilateral commercial ties.

Former Chancellor Hector Timerman was placed under house arrest on Thursday, along with former presidential secretary Carlos Zannini and two others, newspaper La Nacion reported.

Kirchner is facing trial in several other cases involving alleged corruption and money laundering during her term as president.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan