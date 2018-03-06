Public services reg. commission to debate granting Lydian Armenia radio-frequency use permit

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia will debate the issue of granting Lydian Armenia permit to use radio frequencies.

According to the draft decision, the company will be issued the 152,625 MHz and 157,625 MHz radio frequencies with a 10 year term for organizing mobile radio contact network in Vayots Dzor province.

The March 7 session of the commission will also debate issues of obliging the transfer of mandatory fees and fines of radio frequency use of companies and individuals.

