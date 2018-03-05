Armenia issues 282 passports in Damascus, Aleppo and Beirut in 2017 4th quarter

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia will provide 16 million 790 thousand drams in the first quarter of 2018 to compensate the state fees which were not charged for issuing Armenian passports in the 4th quarter of 2017 in Damascus, Aleppo and Beirut. The relevant draft decision is in the March 6 agenda of the government.

Armenia issues 282 passports in the 4th quarter of 2017 in the abovementioned locations. (88 in Damascus, 192 in Aleppo and 2 in Beirut)

The passports were issued to Armenian citizens or foreign nationals with Armenian ethnicity who have been granted Armenian citizenship and applied for a passport for the first time.

The government is assisting those foreign nationals of Armenian background and Armenian citizens who live in areas under emergency situations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan