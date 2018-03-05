Armenian-Kazakh bilateral economic ties have development potential, says Ambassador Timur Urazayev

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Kazakhstan have constructive and good partnering relations, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev said during a press conference dedicated to the book titled ‘The Era of Independence’ by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Armenpress reports.

“Meanwhile, the economic and commercial relations give rise to desire more, and this perhaps is due to the yet incomplete formation of effective models for the development of these relations. We talk a lot about the fact that the current trade turnover volume is not in accordance with the existing potential”, the Ambassador said.

He noted that Armenia mainly exports wine, brandy, jewelry to Kazakhstan.

“Armenia has wonderful intellectuals, representatives of culture, art, great names that can be voiced constantly and talked for a long time. As for Kazakhstan’s commercial relations with the foreign partners, it has formed a special export model and opportunities”, the Kazakh Ambassador said, mentioning the cereal, machinery and other products imported to Armenia.

The Ambassador also informed that works are being carried out for establishing joint enterprises.

Commenting on the Kazakh President’s book, the Ambassador said it clearly presents all stages Kazkahstan has passed in 26 years.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan