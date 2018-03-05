“I’m back to my roots” – Hrayr Tovmasyan introduced to Constitutional Court members after election to office

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia Mr. Gagik Harutyunyan introduced the newest member of the institution Mr. Hrayr Tovmasyan, who was earlier elected by the parliament to office, to the members and staff of the CC.

Harutyunyan mentioned that a generation change has begun in the Constitutional Court and was pleased to add that he is very happy that those who had left the court are once again returning.

“Apart from being an institution which is fully implementing its functions and making tangible contribution on the international level the Constitutional Court is also a good smithery of specialists. Former members of the court are holding serious offices by using their experience at its best,” Harutyunyan said and expressed hope that Tovmasyan will bring a new working energy.

The CC president characterized Hrayr Tovmasyan as an accomplished attorney and gave him the judge uniform, which the latter was happy to put on, and taking into account that 22 years earlier he worked as a senior specialist in the court he said: “I returned to my roots”.

Speaking to reporters Tovmasyan compared working in the parliament to a team game, like basketball or football, while he compared working in the Constitutional Court with chess, adding that it is difficult and delicate.

“This is the last destination where the law must be filtered, cleaned, to rule out any anti-constitutional clauses coming into effect,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan