Artsakh basketball club off to Georgia on training camp ahead of semifinals


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh basketball club is departing for a training camp in Georgia.

Club executive Areg Vatyan told ARMENPRESS that Artsakh is currently training for the Armenian Championship’s semifinal against Yerevan’s Urartu.

During the training camp the team will have three friendly matches with Georgian Super League and 2nd League teams.

The Armenian semi-finals will take place March 17.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




