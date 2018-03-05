Armenia’s Pizzelli scores for Aktobe FC

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Marcos Pizzelli, midfielder of the Armenian national football team, who also plays for Aktobe FC, has scored for the Kazakh club at a friendly match.

Aktobe is currently on a training camp in Belek, Turkey.

The Kazakh team was playing against Belarus’ Torpedo Belaz.

The Armenian midfielder scored a penalty kick and the match ended 1:1.

The Armenian football player was re-signed by Aktobe on February 14, 2018.

