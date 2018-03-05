Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Armenian Muay Thai fighters to participate in Spain int’l tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Athletes of Armenia’s Muay Thai Federation will participate in an upcoming international tournament due in Spain.

Fighters Armen Grigoryan and Albert Amirjanyan will participate in the professional bouts organized by Mix Fights on March 10 in Valencia, Spain, the federation told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




