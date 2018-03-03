Slovakia journalist murder: 7 suspects released

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Seven people arrested in connection with the murder of an investigative journalist in Slovakia have been released, BBC reports.

Jan Kuciak, who was writing an article on corruption allegations, and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova were shot dead at their home on February 25.

The murder shocked the whole country. Protests were held in 25 cities on this occasion.

The journalist was investigating alleged political corruption linked to Italian organized crime in Slovakia.

He was killed before he had finished the article, but it was published posthumously.

The Police said the seven suspects have been released as no evidence was found within 48 hours.

The protest participants carried pictures of the dead couple along with a banner reading: "An attack on journalists is an attack on all of us." Some of the protesters demanded the government’s resignation.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan