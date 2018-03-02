Best works of Armenian modern art to be displayed in Dubai

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The best works of the Armenian modern art will be displayed in Dubai, Gulf News reports.

More than 100 works of 21 renowned Armenian artists will be displayed at the exhibition which will be held at the Art Hub Dubai gallery of Dubai Design District.

The exhibition, titled “I am not afraid of flying”, will remain open until March 26.

Nushik Mikayelyan, founder-director of Armenia’s Gala gallery, said the first thing everyone says on the Armenian art is the high quality of technique which is incomparable. “However, it is not only the quality. It also reflects the depth of the Armenian culture. The Armenian culture has deep roots as the Armenian people are one of the oldest nations in the world. And the modern art is considered the new continuation of that old culture”, Nushik Mikayelyan said.

Mikayelyan added that they want people to know Armenia through art.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan