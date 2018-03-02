Armenia food safety service seizes 50 tons of Brazilian salmonella-contaminated chicken meat

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state service for food safety (SSFS) has banned the import of 50 tons chicken breast meat from Brazil. As part of border control, the service took samples from the cargo as the import was classified as risky.

The samples were tested positive for microbial salmonella. The food safety service said the cargo is subject to re-export or destruction.

The SSFS told ARMENPRESS that a number of other violations have been detected in February during border supervision operations. In particular, the service discovered cases of irregularities in cargo declaration documents.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan