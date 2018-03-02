Catholicos Aram I congratulates Armen Sarkissian on being elected as next president

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected as the next president of Armenia.

“Dear Mr. President,

With great joy I accept your election as President of the Republic of Armenia, which beautifully coincides with the 100th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia.

Knowing you and your long years of activity very well, we are hopeful that you will justify the trust of our people toward you at its best. Trust, which was expressed towards your candidacy with the positive response of the country, leadership and institutions of the Diaspora.

Like we said nearly a week ago during your visit to the Cathedral of Antelias, we are sure that by knowing well the domestic life of Armenia and conditions of the Diaspora, as well as under the light of your experience of the responsibilities assumed by you, you will moreover strengthen Armenia’s position and role in both national and international levels.

On this occasion we once again affirm that the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia will continue supporting our beloved fatherland with its resources. May God give you strength with wisdom and health so that you will realize your patriotic programs with the support of the country’s authorities and all our people,” the Catholicos said in a letter.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan