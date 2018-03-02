Es justice minister Hrayr Tovmasyan takes oath of office after MPs vote to elect Constitutional Court member

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia elected MP Hrayr Tovmasyan, a former minister of justice, to serve as member of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

64 lawmakers voted in favor of Tovmasyan’s candidacy, while 27 voted against.

Chairman of the temporary counting committee Gagik Melikyan said a total of 93 MPs took part in the voting. Two ballots were declared invalid.

Tovmasyan thanked the lawmakers for trust, and jokingly said: “I can view the 27 votes against that people don’t want me to leave the parliament. Thank you for the votes,” he said.

Tovmasyan took the oath of office after his remarks.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan