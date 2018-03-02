We agreed on how to move forward in energy, transport and other fields – Armenian PM on meeting with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers completed the talks in Yerevan with a good mood during which they have outlined the future activities, reports Armenpress.

“I must note that the Armenian-Georgian relations continue developing in the atmosphere of mutual trust. I want to inform that today, as always, our meeting has passed in a very warm and constructive atmosphere. We have discussed both our bilateral and regional relations. We have talked about the possible cooperation directions, that is the Meghri Free Economic Zone, have agreed on how we are going to move forward in energy, transport, tourism and healthcare fields”, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan told reporters after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Yerevan.

He said they have agreed to take steps to intensify the contacts between the youth of the two friendly countries. “We have discussed and demonstrated our attitude towards the Georgian leadership on issues relating to the preservation and restoration of historical-cultural heritage. It’s worth mentioning that we have come out with a good mood from the talks including the private one and jointly with the delegations. We have clearly outlined where we are going to move, and are convinced that despite the high-level of our bilateral relations, we have envisaged quite a great growth in the economic relations, but the potential is much greater”, the Armenian PM said.

