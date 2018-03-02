Fatal rehab fire in Baku caused by short circuit

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The fire at a rehab center in Baku, Azerbaijan that claimed nearly 30 lives was caused by a short circuit.

The electricity malfunction in the narcology centerof the Azeri capital happened as result of strong wind, APA reported.

The Azeri healthcare ministry said more than 200 people, including both patients and medical personnel, were inside the building at the time of the fire. The ministry said 24 people died in the fire, even though earlier media reports put the death toll at 30.

