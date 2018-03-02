Ayatollah Khamenei vows continuous support to Syria

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. In a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with Syrian Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Minister Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support for Damascus, Tasnim reports.

“Syria is at the front line today, so it is our duty to support the Syrian resistance” the Leader said, adding, “Of course, Mr. Bashar Assad presented himself as a great fighter and resisted steadfastly and without hesitation, which is very important to a nation,” he said.

Earlier the official Tehran had announced that it will not decrease its influence in the Middle East.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan