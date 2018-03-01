EAFJD hails Armenia’s decision to terminate Armenian-Turkish protocol ratification process

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Gaspar Karapetyan hails Armenia’s decision to terminate the Armenian-Turkish protocol ratification process, Gaspar Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Turkish leadership had 10 year for ratifying the Armenian-Turkish protocols. But they refused to ratify just because of the absence of political will, preferring to continue Armenia’s political and economic blockade. Besides, how can Armenia sign an agreement with Turkey when Turkey observes Karabakh issue as a precondition or when the authorities of that country directly backed Azerbaijan’s aggression in April, 2016”, Gaspar Karapetyan said.

He added that under any circumstance Armenia should be guided by its national interests. “Personally I am not sure that a new set of protocols will be prepared, but if in the future something like that happens the Republic of Armenia should be guided by its national interests. We have a demand of Armenian Genocide recognition and compensation from Turkey, and we also have the pan-Armenian declaration of 2015”, Gaspar Karapetyan said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan