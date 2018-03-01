President Sargsyan instructs FM Nalbandian to notify Turkey on terminating procedure of conclusion of Armenia-Turkey protocols

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on terminating the procedure of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey,” the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“Guided by the 2005 amendments of paragraph 7 Article 55 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and based on clause 1 of Article 39,1 of the law on international treaties of the Republic of Armenia, I hereby decide:

To terminate the process of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” signed on October 10, 2009 in Zurich,

To the minister of foreign affairs of Armenia – to notify the Republic of Turkey on the termination of the process of conclusion of the protocols”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan