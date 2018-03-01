Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

President Sargsyan instructs FM Nalbandian to notify Turkey on terminating procedure of conclusion of Armenia-Turkey protocols


YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on terminating the procedure of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey,” the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“Guided by the 2005 amendments of paragraph 7 Article 55 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and based on clause 1 of Article 39,1 of the law on international treaties of the Republic of Armenia, I hereby decide:

To terminate the process of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” signed on October 10, 2009 in Zurich,

To the minister of foreign affairs of Armenia – to notify the Republic of Turkey on the termination of the process of conclusion of the protocols”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration