Development of domestic economic necessary for attracting foreign investors, says presidential candidate Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Over the past years Armenia has made very right steps and political decisions, presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian said during the parliamentary debates on the election of the 4th President of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union which is very important and significant event in a sense that the country with 3 million population cannot present an interest to any major investor. The investments are made where there are different goals, but one of the goals is the domestic market. For instance, today Iran with its difficult international relations is attractive for many as it is a big market….Becoming an EAEU member we open a market, a window to the market worth 200 million”, Armen Sarkissian said, stating that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed last year was also important which showed that Armenia is the only country in the region that has right relations with the EU and just close relations with Russia and other EAEU member states.

Armen Sarkissian called this as an opportunity, but added that there is still a long path from the opportunity to the reality.

“This is the path that is talked about, such as the elimination of negative phenomena, creation of situation that will make our country attractive. For this purpose our country needs to be a free, non-corrupt, modern country looking into the future. I brought with me investors, my relatives to Etchmiadzin, the Matenadaran, Garni, Geghard, but people were deeply impressed by contacts with the youth. This is the best we must show, in other words, they saw a nation of the 21st century”, the presidential candidate said.

The election of the 4th President of Armenia will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan