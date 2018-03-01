Lawmaker doesn’t see necessity of Armenian-Turkish protocols

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling RPA faction in the Parliament, says the Armenian-Turkish protocols are not necessary if they are not going to have any impact and will remain just a document, reports Armenpress.

At a meeting with reporters in the Parliament, commenting on Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s statement on declaring the Armenian-Turkish protocols as null and void, MP Baghdasaryan said if Turkey continues not reacting, everything will be so as announced by the President.

“No obligation has been refused from us. Turkey avoided fulfilling the obligations and put forward preconditions, but we are not signing any agreement with preconditions. If this situation consitnues and Turkey continues not reacting, of course, you will see the results of what has been stated by the President in the future”, the lawmaker said.

Asked whether the protocols will be declared as null and void as long as the Armenian President is Serzh Sargsyan, the MP stated: “We will discuss and inform about it. In any case, what we have announced is in force”.

During his speech at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced that Armenia will declare the two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation, and will enter the spring of 2018 without those, as the experience has demonstrated, futile Protocols.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan