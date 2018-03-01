Probation officer caught red-handed in undercover bribe operation by national security agents

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. An official of the State Probation Service of the Justice Ministry has been arrested by national security agents for accepting a bribe.

The National Security Service was carrying out the operation based on intelligence reports and caught the official, head of the first unit of the Yerevan department of the probation service, red handed.

According to preliminary reports, the official had demanded a 400,000 dram bribe from a citizen who had been ordered by a court to pay a 1,2 million dram fine, in order to create preconditions for the latter’s sentencing to be cancelled.

The bribery act was carried out under the supervision and control of NSS agents, as part of the undercover operation.

An investigation has been launched.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan