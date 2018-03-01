Armenia clarifies the criminal responsibility for obstructing journalist’s activity

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the draft law on making changes in the Criminal Code of Armenia which clarifies the principle of criminal responsibility set for obstructing the journalist’s professional activity, Armenpress reports.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said the observations of the prosecutor’s office showed that the law has shortcomings in some cases for obstructing the legal professional activity of journalists.

“They do not give a chance to fight especially in cases when it is combined with the violence dangerous for the life or health of the journalist or his/her relative. That’s why it is proposed to make a change in the Criminal Code. At the same time, the shortcomings in several other provisions have been revealed which will be improved”, the minister said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan