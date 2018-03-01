Germany calls on Turkey to adhere to Syria ceasefire

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s ministry of foreign affairs has called on Turkey to adhere to the US Security Council’s decision on the 30-day ceasefire in Syria. Germany espeiclaly mentioned that the UNSC decision covers Afrin also, Deutsche Welle Turkey reported citing Germany’s FM spokesman.

Germany FM Secretary Walter Lindner has met with Turkey’s ambassador and has “presented Germany’s stance over the UN decision”, according to the spokesman.

Turkey earlier said it views the ceasefire decision to be positive, but at the same time noted that the military operation in Afrin is a “fight against terrorism”.

The Turkish military said it isn’t a party to the Syrian conflict and therefore the decision doesn’t cover Operation Olive Branch.

Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron also called on Turkey to respect the ceasefire.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan