Armenia’s Tigran Petrosyan finishes 5th at Aeroflot Open chess tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Aeroflot Open International Chess Tournament of Moscow has ended.

Armenia’s Gabriel Sargsyan, Tigran Petrosyan, Aram Hakobyan and Hayk Martirosyan ended their games in draws at the final 9th round. Manuel Petrosyan and Arman Michaelyan were defeated.

Tigran Petrosyan and Gabriel Sargsyan scored 6 points and were ranked 5th and 8th respectively.

Vladislav Kovalev won the tournament.

 

