Ex Prosecutor General elected chairman of parliamentary committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), has been elected to serve as chairman of the parliamentary committee on state and legal affairs and protection of human rights.

93 MPs took part in the voting. 63 lawmakers voted in favor of Kostanyan’s candidacy, while 30 voted against.

Kostanyan thanked all MPs for taking part in the election.

“I respect principle [approach] because I myself am a consistent man, a man of principle,” he said.

