Speaker of Parliament says ‘constant reforms’ needed in judicial system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan says he hopes that the election which took place in the parliament will result in a fair and active Supreme Judicial Council.

“I hope that a fair and active council will be formed,” Babloyan told reporters.

Asked whether or not there is a lack of justice in Armenia, Babloyan said : “I wouldn’t say so, but there is a need of constant reforms,” he said.

The election of members for the Supreme Judicial Council ended in the parliament.

The Republican Party and the ARF factions had nominated the candidacies of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, Liparit Melikjanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Sergey Meghriyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan