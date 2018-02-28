Unidentified assailants vandalize Turkish embassy building in Berlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Unidentified people have attacked the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Germany, Turkish media reported.

4 people approached the embassy building early in the morning of February 27 and distracted the guards by throwing flashlights on the street. In the meanwhile, the assailants threw yellow, red and green color paints on the building and fled the scene.

Police closed the embassy street after the incident and an investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

