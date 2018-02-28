Lewis Gilbert: Director of Alfie and three Bond films dies
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Lewis Gilbert, the British director of Alfie, Educating Rita and three James Bond films, has died at the age of 97, BBC reports.
He made his Bond debut with 1967's You Only Live Twice, going on to direct The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.
Gilbert’s family said he passed away on Friday in Monaco, where he had lived since 1975, after "suffering from dementia for close to a decade".
Gilbert was nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for directing Alfie, the film that made Sir Michael Caine a global star.
