Laureus World Sports Awards announces winners, Federer named best athlete

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has won the Sportsman Of The Year and Best Comeback Of The Year awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

US tennis player Serena Williams won in the Sportswoman Of The Year category.

Marcel Hug was named winner in the Sportsman Of The Year With A Disability category.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team was named Team of The Year.

Francesco Totti won the Exceptional Achievement Award.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year.

