Decent politicians are obliged to comply with political decisions – HHK faction

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, leader of the ruling Republican party’s (HHK) faction in the parliament says he is convinced that if the party decides to nominate the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan for PM, he will accept the political decision.

Baghdasaryan made the remark in response to a question from opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan who cited a 2014 statement of President Serzh Sargsyan who had said that he will never be nominated for president again and if the parliamentary administration model comes into force then he would not aspire for PM’s office also.

“In addition to being the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan is also an ordinary party member and must comply with decisions of the political power. Naturally I treat every statement of the president seriously, but one must take into account the we don’t move forward with aspirations and desires. Today, the HHK has taken the responsibility of the country and the people, and we must find it to be appropriate as to who can assume that leadership”, he said, adding that any politician is free to make statements and voice opinions, however any decent politician is obliged to comply with political decisions.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan