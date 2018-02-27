EU approves additional 3,7 billion Euros for battling migration crisis

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has approved an additional 3,7 billion Euros for battling the migration crisis, the Council of the European Union said.

“The Council has approved the allocation of an additional 3,7 billion Euros for struggling against the migration crisis,” the EU said in a statement.

The resources allocated from the European Investment Bank will be directed to projects aimed at “strategically eliminating main causes of migration”.

