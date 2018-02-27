Iranian minister expects EEU talks to have results soon
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s energy minister Reza Ardakanian says he hopes that soon the negotiations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union on creating a free trade zone will have positive results.
“We hope that soon these negotiations will mark a good result. Certainly, I am sure that Armenia’s role and the friendly ties and relations between our countries will contribute to advancing these talks,” the Iranian minister said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission session in Yerevan.
As a member of the EEU and neighbor to Iran, Armenia is actively involved in the preparation work of the agreement between Iran and the EEU on creating a FEZ.
