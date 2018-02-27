Court upholds earlier sentence for ex military commander Samvel Babayan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeals of Armenia has released the verdict over the arms smugglings case involving the former NKR military commander Samvel Babayan, local media reported.

The Court of Appeals upheld the verdict of the Court of First Instance and denied the appeals.

Babayan’s attorney told reporters they were expecting a fair verdict since the complaints were based on facts, and added that they will appeal to the Court of Cassation.

Babayan was earlier sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, and his accomplices received verdicts ranging from 2 to 3 years behind bars.

Babayan and his accomplices were accused in smuggling a Igla Man-Portable Air Defense System into the country.

