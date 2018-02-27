Turkey denies Pentagon’s statement on Syria’s Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish foreign ministry denied the statement of the US Department of Defense concerning the talks on Syria’s Afrin, Hurriyet reports.

The Pentagon spokesperson said the US is holding talks with Turkey on reducing the existing tension in Syria’s Afrin.

In response, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Pentagon’s statement is not true. “Turkey is not holding talks with any diplomatic circle over Afrin”, Aksoy said.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan