Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018 – Bloomberg

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Apple is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model, Bloomberg reported.

The new models will have enhanced iOS 12 and Siri features.

Bloomberg reported the largest iPhone could have a screen of close to 6.5 inches (16.5 cm), larger than the 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus announced on Monday in Barcelona, Spain, and larger than the current Samsung Note 8’s 6.3-inch screen

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan