UNSC 1-month ceasefire in Syria won’t cover Turkish operations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council’s decision on a one-month ceasefire in Syria will not have effect on the Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Diken reports.

According to the newspaper, Turkish deputy PM Bekir Bozdag has noted that the UNSC decision will not cover anti-terror operations.

“The Turkish military operation Olive Branch is aimed at the fight against terror”, he said.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan