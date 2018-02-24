Armenian Ambassador, Romania Secretary of State for Ministry of Internal Affairs discuss development of co-op

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania H.E. Sergey Minasyan had a meeting on February 22 with Robert Marin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador mentioned that the recently signed CEPA deal between Armenia and the EU created favorable atmosphere and opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Romania.

The sides agrees that there is an opportunity to outline cooperation directions which can be of mutual benefit for both countries, taking into account the wide circle of functions of the Romanian interior ministry – ranging from law enforcement to crisis management and fight against natural disasters.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan