54 construction investment projects actively underway in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The state committee of urban development of Armenia is actively engaged in designing construction investment programs. 54 construction investment programs, coordinated by the committee, are being implemented with state and private loan resources, president of the committee Narek Sargsyan told a press conference on February 23.

“The indicator of forecast of the total performance of 2017 construction investment programs comprised about 87,340,000 USD. As of January 1 of this year, the forecast indicator of investment programs comprised 99,200,000 USD,” Sargsyan said.

The most large scale investment programs include the current Firdus market area of Yerevan, the Noah ethnographic district and the Old Yerevan project.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan