Armenian Parliament’s all factions support draft statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs convened an extraordinary session on February 23 to discuss the draft statement on condemning the Azerbaijani crimes against Armenians, reports Armenpress.

Chairman of the committee Armen Ashotyan said all parliamentary factions support adopting the statement on the “30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms”. He said the statement also includes other cases of Armenophobia demonstrated by Azerbaijan.

“The statement also includes the massacres held in Baku and Shushi, as well as the ongoing events. The facts show that the anti-Armenian policy is a state-level policy in Azerbaijan which is accompanied by violations of international rights, in particular, the humanitarian law”, Ashotyan said.

He highlighted that the statement is mostly directed to the foreign audience.

“The statement aims at informing the broad international community with the expectation that it will properly assess the factual events”, Armen Ashotyan said, adding that there is a need for such political statement, and they consulted with the expert community before preparing the document.

The Parliament will debate the draft statement on February 28.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan