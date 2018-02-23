PyeongChang 2018: 15 year old Russian athlete wins gold in figure skating

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova won gold in figure skating at PyeongChang 2018.

The 15 year old Russian figure skater won gold at the Ladies Single Skating event with 239,57 points, with her fellow figure skater from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva winning silver.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond won bronze.

The Norwegian Olympic team continues leading the medal count at PyeongChang 2018 with 13 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Just two days ahead of the closing ceremony, the German team comes next with 13 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Canada concludes the top three with 10 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will take place February 25.

