Norway leads medal count at PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Norwegian Olympic team continues leading the medal count at PyeongChang 2018 with 13 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Just two days ahead of the closing ceremony, the German team comes next with 13 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Canada concludes the top three with 10 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will take place February 25.

