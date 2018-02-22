Initiators of Armenian massacres in Sumgait didn’t achieve their goal as Artsakh was liberated, says MP Farmanyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Farmanyan, lawmaker of the Republican Party of Armenia, says it’s obvious that the Armenian massacres in Sumgait were organized and took place under the conditions of permission of the Soviet authorities of that time, Armenpress reports.

During a parliamentary hearings titled ‘Sumgait Pogroms: Armenophobia as a State Policy of Azerbaijan’, MP Farmanyan said we should record that the initiators and perpetrators of that genocidal acts didn’t achieve their goal.

“Yes, it was another trauma for our people, but the goal set by both the Soviet authorities and the Azerbaijani leadership, was not implemented, the Artsakh movement expanded, and Artsakh was liberated. I think that while talking about the Sumgait pogroms it’s also very important to state that the initiators didn’t achieve their goal. And the goal was very clear - to prevent the further expansion of the Artsakh movement”, the lawmaker said.

Samvel Farmanyan highlighted that the Sumgait tragedy, the events and statements preceeding and following it speak about one thing that an interesting transformation process of their national self-consciousness continues in Azerbaijan where Armenophobia receives a key significance. “Regardless of not accepting this, we have to take this into account since the transformation of the national identity based on xenophobia historically leads to very negative consequences”, the MP noted.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan