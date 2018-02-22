Armenia, Iraq initial agreement on excluding double taxation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Talks over the agreement between Armenia and Iran on excluding double taxation of revenues and property and preventing avoidance of taxation were held in Yerevan from February 19 to 22 as a result of which the agreement has been initialed, the Armenian finance ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Iraqi sides expressed their readiness to take steps to organize the signing process of the agreement as soon as possible.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan